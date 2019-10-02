Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our August mention and $71 under the lowest price we could find for it with another provider. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, although it was $5 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $152.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and around a buck less than most other 3rd party vendors charge. Buy Now at eBay
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30.) Buy Now at eBay
