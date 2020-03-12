Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Prepac Traditional Corner Hall Tree
$138 $152
That's $41 under what Totally Furniture charges. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Drifted Gray.
  • measures 30.5"W x 72"H x 19"D
  • 1 bench, 2 fixed shelves, and 1 adjustable shelf
  • Model: dscc-0606-1
