Premium Valved Washable Cloth Mask With Removable 95% Filtration PM2.5 Filters
$10 $14
$4.99 USPS shipping

Buymasksdirect takes 30% off of these Premium Reusable Masks with 95% filtration as part of its HUGE 4th of July Sale. Use coupon code "july4th". Plus, get $4.99 shipping via USPS. Buy Now at buymasksdirect

Features
  • Best of both worlds — comfortable and stylish like a cloth mask while having the filtration strength to filter 95% of particulate matter
  • Perfect mask for filtering out all hazardous and harmful elements in the air
  • Code "july4th"
  • Expires 7/10/2020
3 comments
scubachicken
the valves only filter what's coming in, not going out. if you care about other people, avoid
2 hr 12 min ago
not appropriate for covid...
3 hr 6 min ago
KingsFats
No free shipping.
8 hr 39 min ago