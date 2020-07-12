CraftZee · 46 mins ago
$56 $62
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SUMMER10" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at CraftZee
Features
- all ingredients are lab tested & certified
- creates a variety of homemade soaps
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Elongdi Water Beads 50,000-Count Container
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cofisons via Amazon.
Features
- non-fade, non-toxic, and 100 percent biodegradable
- become bouncy and squishy when soaked in water
- Model: ZC-09
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Dremel 125-Piece Steel Multipurpose Accessory Kit
$13 $20
pickup
It's $7 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, or choose free in-store pickup.
Features
- Comes with storage organizer and 125 accessories
- Model: 125AO
2 wks ago
Daiya Coloring Pages
free
digital download
Whether you're looking for an activity for the kiddos, or to relieve a little personal stress, coloring is a great solution. Shop Now
Tips
- Coloring pages are in PDF format.
