Premier Washable 20x34" Rectangular Rug
$14 $40
JCPenney offers the Premier Washable 20x34" Rectangular Rug in several colors for $40. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $14. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. ($3.95 ship-to-store pickup is also available.) That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
  • Code "REA472"
  • Expires 6/20/2019
