New
JCPenney · 47 mins ago
$14 $40
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Premier Washable 20x34" Rectangular Rug in several colors for $40. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $14. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. ($3.95 ship-to-store pickup is also available.) That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cboke Deluxe Indoor Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug
$30 $60
free shipping
Cboke via Amazon offers its Cboke Deluxe Indoor Modern Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug in Mixed Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "Y947NF8F" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 45.6" x 62.9"
- anti-skid backing
- polypropylene fiber construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug
from $16 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug in several colors (Yellow pictured) from $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Shop Now
Tips
- Other colors are available for a few cents more
Overstock.com · 1 wk ago
Edie 5x8-Foot Bohemian Area Rug
$64 $201
free shipping
Overstock.com offers the Edie 5x8-Foot Bohemian Area Rug for $63.99 with free shipping. That's $137 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Overstock.com · 3 wks ago
Safavieh 61" x 90" Evoke Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Rug
$84 $127
free shipping
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh Evoke Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Rug in Grey / Blue/ Ivory for $83.99 with free shipping. That's $43 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Oriental pattern with a central medallion
- frieze rug with polypropylene pile height of 0.5"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Ottomanson One Hundred Dollar Bill Rug
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers Prime members the Ottomanson 22" x 53" One Hundred Dollar Bill Area Rug for $11.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for $2 less last October. It features a non-slip rubber backing.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Safavieh Adirondack 4x6-Foot Distressed Rug
$34 $39
free shipping
Amazon offers the Safavieh Adirondack Collection 4x6-Foot Oriental Vintage Distressed Area Rug in Ivory/Silver for $33.69 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 0.375" pile height
- vintage distressed design
- latex-free
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gorilla Grip Original Area Rug Gripper Pad
from $10 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Gorilla Grip via Amazon offers its Gorilla Grip Original Area Rug Gripper Pad in multiple square and round sizes from $9.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $4. Buy Now
Features
- available in 2x3-foot to 9x12-foot sizes
- can be trimmed with scissors for custom fit
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mohawk Home Aurora 5x8-Foot Friendly Dinosaur Kids' Area Rug
$42
free shipping
Amazon offers the Mohawk Home Aurora 5x8-Foot Friendly Dinosaur Kids' Area Rug for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- The Solar System and Whale options are priced the same, but may have limited stock or extended delivery time.
Features
- 100% nylon cut pile
- 0.50" pile height
- latex backing
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home 2" Faux-Wood Horizontal Blinds
$10 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home 2" Faux-Wood Horizontal Blinds in White with prices starting at $13.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $9.79. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in 31x48", 23x64", and 31x64"
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
Target · 1 wk ago
Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt
$5
pickup at Target
Target offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt in several styles (Standard Fit Navy Voyage pictured) for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's at least half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 5X
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Home Depot · 7 hrs ago
Milwaukee & Ryobi Tools
up to 55% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 55% off a selection of Milwaukee & Ryobi Tools. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of up to $320 on up to 18 items. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Moistenland 50-Foot Plant Watering Kit
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Moistenland via Amazon offers its Moistenland 50-Foot Plant Watering Kit with Plastic Adapters for $19.99. Coupon code "O4I7HOKX" cuts that to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water mist and water column flow options
- adjustable flow rate from 0 to 13 gallons per hour
Sign In or Register