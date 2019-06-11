New
Macy's · 36 mins ago
$30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Premier Comfort Reversible Down Alternative Comforter for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is $18 less than we could find for a similar twin comforter, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
- available in several colors (Taupe pictured)
- 63" x 90"
- machine washable
- hypoallergenic
- twin size
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/11/2019
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to drop it to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lucid 2" Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper
from $30
free shipping
Best deals we could find by as much as $13
Amazon offers the Lucid 2" 5-Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from $30.46, as listed below. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. The sizes:
- Twin for $30.46 ($5 low)
- Twin XL for $33.65 ($3 low)
- Full for $36.57 ($1 low)
- Full XL for $42.49 ($13 low)
- Queen for $41.64 ($2 low)
- King for $50.14 ($3 low)
- California King for $50.99 ($2 low)
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$36
free shipping
It's $10 cheaper than any other store
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black for
Update: The price has dropped to $35.09.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Zinus 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame
$116
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $42
Home Depot offers the Zinus Joseph 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame for $116.11 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $42, outside of the mention below. It features a wood slat support system.
A close price: Walmart has it for $119 with free shipping.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Sign In or Register