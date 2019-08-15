- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Gandhi Appliances via Rakuten offers the Preethi Blue Leaf 3-Jar Indian Mixie Mixer/ Grinder for $124.99. Plus, you'll bag $14.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Comfee' 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle with Digital Handle for $23.01 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Meonxy via Amazon offers the Meonxy Travel Foldable Electric Kettle for $53.99. Coupon code "E22LFSHL" drops the price to $32.39. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kloudic via Amazon offers the Chefavor Cordless Portable Blender for $36.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "C2AN478X" to drop that to $25.89. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Black for $55.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LWY59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register