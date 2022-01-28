New
Barnes & Noble · 26 mins ago
25% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save 25% on not yet released books, including ebooks, with coupon code "PREORDER25". Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Tips
- Excludes signed editions.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
TradePub · 6 days ago
Microsoft 365 Portable Genius
free
It's $14 under what you'd pay for the physical book. Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- proficiency in Microsoft 365 apps
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Am I Overthinking This?: Over-Answering Life's Questions in 101 Charts Hardcover Book
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Explore some of life's most challenging questions in a series of charts, graphs, and diagrams for the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- by Michelle Rial
- 136 pages
Ends Today
TradePub · 6 days ago
Machine Learning For Dummies, 2nd Edition
free
It's a savings of $20 off the physical book. Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- entry level guide to machine learning
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Let That Sh*t Go Journal
$8.99 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Barnes & Noble · 1 wk ago
Planners and Calendars at Barnes & Noble
50% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $35
Take 55% off planners and calendars in a varitey of styles and themes. Use coupon code "READMORE" to get this deal. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Tips
- Pictured is the Workman Publishing Company 2022 Audubon Birds in the Garden Wall Calendar for $6.74 after coupon (low by $2).
- Planner and organizers are at the top of the page; scroll down to find the calendars.
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Sign In or Register