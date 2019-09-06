Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories, with prices starting at $89.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping if it doesn't already apply. Even better, extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular for $59.99. (You may need to apply coupon code "DNRB6" to see this price.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest prices we could find by $40 and $10 respectively.) Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,539. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 31% off a selection of Cartier men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. Better yet, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes to 96% off a selection of men's and women's Invicta watches with prices starting at $47.20. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping on all orders. (Orders of $100 or more bag free shipping without the coupon, meaning you can bag extra discounts via the codes below.) Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 60% off a selection of TAG Heuer men's and women's watches. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
