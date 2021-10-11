Newegg · 53 mins ago
$50 $60
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
Features
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
Details
Expires 10/24/2021
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
