Apply coupon code "MKTCO1H6LE6Q" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- timer
- no hub required
Take up to 70% off everything from security cameras, smart assistants, eBook readers, and more, with many at the best prices we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- Picured is the Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa for $14.99 (low by $10 ).
There are over 40 items on offer, with up to $300 marked off. Among other notable discounts, nab up to $100 off Fitbits, up to $150 off the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop models, up to $150 off smart home items, over $200 off smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Google Store
You'd pay $20 more for these if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019):
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Ring 1080p WiFi Wired Video Doorbell (2021):
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 155° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
Save on brands such as Google, Nest, Amazon, TP-Link, Ring, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Take 40% off with coupon code "MKTCO1H6LE6Q". That's $33 less than buying direct from Powrui. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 2 AC plugs
- 2 USB ports
- dusk to dawn sensor night light
- ETL Certified
Save on everything from hand and power tools, chargers, computer accessories, auto accessories, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
Sign In or Register