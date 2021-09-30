Newegg · 43 mins ago
$7.18 $12
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MKTCVIQN7CLL" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 2,100-Joule protection
- Plugs straight into your existing outlet
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Vastfafa Multi Outlet Wall Adapter
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Take $9 off with coupon code "S572Q6HI". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by 258Technology via Amazon.
Features
- 6 AC outlets
- 4 USB ports
- 2,100 joules surge protection
- includes non-slip mat for holding phone
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Poweriver Wall-Mount Surge Protector
$14 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xinhao via Amazon.
Features
- rotating plug
- ETL Certified
- 6 AC outlets & 3 USB charging ports
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Pyle Multi-Outlet Power Supply
$79 $95
free shipping
Save $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 front panel outlets and 16 flexible rear outlets
- Model: PCO860
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8-foot cord
- 6,000 volts maximum spike
- Model: BE112230-08
Newegg · 1 mo ago
MSI Summer Deals at Newegg
up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
Newegg · 2 wks ago
LG 50UP8000PUA 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ (2021)
$447 $527
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SEP22488" to get this price, a low by around $212. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 + HLG
- WebOS + LG ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote
- compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- 2 USB ports
Sign In or Register