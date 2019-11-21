Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Powernews 900,000mAh Solar Power Slim Portable Battery Charger
$14 $24
free shipping

That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • includes micro USB cable, compass, & hook
  • 4 LED indicators
  • 2 USB ports
  • Published 56 min ago
SHJM
Manufacturer's Nominal Capacity: 900,000mAh; Actual capacity: ~15000-18000mAh.
9 min ago
Critical Consumer
Nothing to see here.... Move along... Move along
27 min ago
sparky_in_the_midwest
Appears to be a description/rating error. A battery this size cannot provide 900 amps for one hour.
40 min ago
The_Crow
"Actual capacity: ~15000-18000mAh"
42 min ago
taison
900,000mAh battery capacity for $14? Do you have slightest idea of what 900,000mAh capacity is?? Are you kidding me??
46 min ago