Northern Tool · 22 mins ago
Powerhorse Mini Cultivator
$170 $240
curbside pickup

It's the best price we could find by $70 for this model. Plus, this lightweight mini tiller has twice the engine capacity of most other tillers in it's size for at least $30 less. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose ship-to-store for free curbside pickup.
Features
  • adjustable 7" wheels
  • 43cc 2-cycle Viper engine
  • tills soil to a depth of 4"
  • 10" tilling width
