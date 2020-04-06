Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 36 mins ago
Powerhorse 3,100-PSI Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer
$300 $370
free shipping

It's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 212cc OHV engine
  • direct drive axial cam pump
  • 5 quick-connect nozzles
  • 30-foot braided hose
  • onboard soap tank
  • Model: DH212
