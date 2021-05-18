Powerhorse 16" 3,500-PSI Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment for $195
New
Northern Tool · 56 mins ago
Powerhorse 16" 3,500-PSI Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment
$195 $215
pickup

Apply coupon code "274196" to get a total savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $14.55 shipping charge.
Features
  • non-marking rubber swivel casters
  • 2 spray nozzles
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "274196"
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool Powerhorse
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register