Northern Tool · 51 mins ago
Powerhorse 12" 3,000-PSI Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner
$110 $140
curbside pickup

That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $9.49 shipping charge.
  • a variable rotary swivel bar w/ 2 spray nozzles
  • 3 swivel casters
  • 4.0-GPM
  • Published 51 min ago
