Features
- equalization system
- gapless play
- crossfade
- support for most popular music file formats
AppSumo · 1 mo ago
Readitfor.me 1-Year Subscription
Free
Readitfor.me 1-Year Subscription - 12-minute summaries of business and personal development books in video, audio, or text formats
Features
- 12-minute summaries of business and personal development books
- view summaries in video, audio, or text formats
Google Play · 1 mo ago
Seven Wonders: Virtual Reality Tours for Android
free
Seven Wonders: Virtual Reality Tours for Android - Take a tour around the world
Tips
- Works best with VR.
Features
- 1. Taj Mahal
- 2. The Great Wall of China
- 3. Machu Picchu
- 4. Chichén Itzá
- 5. Christ the Reedemer Statue
- 6. Roman Colosseum
- 7. Petra
Apple Services · 5 days ago
Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2 for iPhone or Android
free
Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2 for iPhone or Android - Help Dr. Panda serve ice cream to his buddies on Banana Island
Tips
- It's also available for Android
Features
- for ages 4 and up
Apple Services · 5 days ago
The Escapists: Prison Escape for iPhone or Android
$1
The Escapists: Prison Escape for iPhone or Android
Tips
- Click here to get the Android version.
Features
- prison escape sandbox game
