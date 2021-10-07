That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must select a color before applying the coupon code.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 4 hours' playtime
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $19 under our June mention of a certified refurb and the lowest price we've seen for it. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- waterproof
- LED illumination
- Model: SRS-XB33
Clip the 5% coupon and apply code "30HT4S32" to save $42 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
- Non-prime customers pay $66.20.
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- BassUp technology
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- up to 50 hour playtime
- Model: S67
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $4 under our September refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a new one today by $81.) Buy Now at eBay
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- aluminum carrying handle
- Model: HKOS6
That's a savings of $65 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($8.99 in savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Bright LED and SOS modes
- includes 4 micro USB cables
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's 60% off list and the coupon below will save you an extra $9. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $44 off list price. Plus, snag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- 2MP
- 30fps
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 80° lens angle
- USB 2.0 plug & play
- built-in mic
