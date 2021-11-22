New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
3 for $15 $150
free shipping
That's just $5 each. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- up to 4 hours' playtime
- up to 33ft range
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Open-Box Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Portable Stereo Bluetooth Speaker
$150 $480
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
Features
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
Amazon · 2 days ago
Oraolo Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$34 $75
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "AX28HOHD" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 30-hours playtime on full charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- 2 LED lights on front with 7 effects
- measures 15.35" x 5.25" x 9.53"
- Model: M100
eBay · 5 days ago
Treblab Universal Bluetooth Speaker Mount
$11 $40
free shipping
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Productech via eBay.
- A 90-day Productech warranty applies.
Features
- compatible with most 8"-12" diameter portable speakers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Sony X-Series Mega Bass Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$170 $450
free shipping
That's $220 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by secondipity via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- up to 30 hours of playback
- water and dust resistant
- Sony X-balanced speaker design
- LED lighting effects
- Bluetooth, USB
- Model: SRSXG500
MorningSave · 1 wk ago
KeySmart Class Compact Key Holder
2 for $15 $40
free shipping
You'd pay $20 for just one elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Anker PowerWave 7.5W Fast Wireless Charging Stand
2 for $35 $100
free shipping
That's a few bucks under Amazon's price for a pair. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 1 wk ago
Brut 6.8-oz. Deodorant Spray
6 for $27 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- Includes Identity Scent, Sports Style Scent, Original Scent, Musch Scent, Oceans Scent, and Instinct Scent
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Remarkable Goodz Xtreme Paracord Survival Tool
$14 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $36 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- Compass
- Flint Fire Starter
- Knife
- 100db Whistle
- LED Emergency Light
Sign In or Register