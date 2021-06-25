Power and Hand Tools at Ace Hardware: up to $100 off for Ace Rewards Members

Save on a selection of up to 35 saws, drills, drivers, and more, from brands such as DeWalt, Makita, and Craftsman. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Corded 8.25" Compact Table Saw for $319.99 (low by $9).
-
Expires 6/30/2021
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Save on kitchen tools, cell phone accessories, apparel, bags, lighting, watches, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's Alloy Steel Quartz Watch for $26.63 (low by $12).
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Sign In or Register