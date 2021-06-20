Power Tools at eBay: Up to 70% off

Save on a wide variety of tools and tool kits in new, open-box, and refurbished conditions - to suit all budgets. Shop Now at eBay
- pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch Self-Leveling Rotary Laser Kit for $534.99 ($965 off)
- all are sold via CPO Outlets via eBay, many of which are a certified refurbished meaning they are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
Save on hundreds of kits and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- pictured is the Stanley 201-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $72.73 (most charge at least $100)
- sold by a variety of sellers via eBay
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Sign In or Register