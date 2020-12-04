Save on over 120 power tools from DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.)
- Pictured is the DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX 1/2" Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $99.99 ($70 off list).
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Celebrations LED Mini Multi-Color 30-Count String Christmas Lights for $12.99 ($1 off).
Save on power tools, hand tools, and accessories from Craftsman, DeWalt, and Milwaukee. Plus, many items have an extra discount for Ace Rewards members, and BOGO offers throughout the sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members enjoy exclusive discounts, coupons, and delivery offers. Not a member? (It's free to join).
Sign In or Register