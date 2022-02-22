Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to knock an extra 15% off DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, and more tools. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon is limited to two uses per account and a $100 max discount.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 1-HP Colt Electronic Palm Router Kit for $64.59 (low by $15)
Everyone celebrates Presidents' Day in their own way – if your way involves power tools, heaters, bikes, pet food, or anything else in this sale, this is your chance to save. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $19.99.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Marshall Tools via Amazon.
- set of two
- Model: 5391506900174
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to save $22 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black or Cold Grey
- Sold by Reebok via eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY15" and save $19 off list. Buy Now at eBay
