There are over 30 sets and tools to choose from. Many of the items also qualify for extra member discounts or free gifts (eligible items are marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 2-Tool Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $169.99 ($29 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
Snag some great deals on the power tools you've wanted. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver (Tool Only) for $60.99 (low by $23).
Apply coupon code "AFFPB25" to get this price and save $15 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "SQ49C8CJ" to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Avid Power via Amazon.
- variable speed 3/8" cordless ratchet wrench
- 8 bits
- 2 batteries and rapid charger
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
Sign In or Register