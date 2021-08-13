Power-To-Go Wireless Lantern Flame Speaker 2-Pack for $29
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
Power-To-Go Wireless Lantern Flame Speaker 2-Pack
$29
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, and it's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at MorningSave

  • Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • USB charging
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
