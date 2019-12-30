Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
PowerStroke 2,000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$139 $199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 13-amp brushless induction motor
  • 25-ft. non-marring hose
  • 1-gal. tank
  • 10” wheels
  • 5 quick connect precision nozzles
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register