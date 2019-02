Walmart offers the PowerSpa Drill-Free 18" Stainless Steel 3-Way Shower Slide Bar Combo in Chrome for $19.99. Opt for in-storeto drop that to. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15. It features a shower head and hand shower (each with four flow settings), 22" stainless steel slide bar, and 5-foot flexible hose.