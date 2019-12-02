Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Power Smart 6A Corded Extending Pole Saw
$57
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • telescoping pole extends from 7-ft. to 10.5-ft.
  • automatic lubrication system
  • Model: PS6108
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register