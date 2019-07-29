- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Power Outlet Cover w/ 2 USB Side Ports for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Liku-Electronic via Amazon offers the AWOW WiFi Mini Smart Plug 4-Pack for $32.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "PC4SCC4Y" to cut that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Vip-Life Shop via Amazon offers the Glamfields 2-in-1 International Power Adapter for $27.99. Coupon code "DO9L284O" cuts that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower Grounding Adapter 2-Pack for $1.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Woods Yard Master 25-Foot 3-Outlet Extension Cord with Evenly-Spaced Plugs for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Walmart matches this price with store pickup.) That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics UPS 450-watt Surge Protector Battery Backup in Black for $54.94 with free shipping. That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Cable Woods 16/3 100-Foot Outdoor Heavy-Duty Extension Cord in Orange for $22.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this 10-Foot High Speed Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further reference, we saw a single cable for a buck less in our mention from last November.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
