Most stores charge around $390 to $500 price range for a chair like this, and we've seen very similar recliners for around $600 in previous mentions. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by home-ture via eBay.
- In Brown
- 300lb weight capacity
- Microfiber upholstery
- Remote control
- With storage
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
