Pottery Barn Kids · 32 mins ago
$3 $11
free shipping
It's a savings of $8 when you apply coupon code "SUMMER." Buy Now at Pottery Barn Kids
- Personalization is available for an additional $12 charge.
- measures 8" x 3" x 3"
- water-resistant 600-denier polyester exterior
- 50-denier polyester interior lining
- zip closure and side carry handle
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool
$4 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- bubble level
- ruler
- Phillips screwdriver
- Model: 4342
Staples · 6 days ago
TRU RED 8x10.5" 1-Subject Notebook
25 cents $2
free shipping
6-packs of these notepads go for over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 70 sheets
- Model: TR54893
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Pilot Center of Gravity Mechanical Pencil
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $3 under what you would pay at Staples. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's availble at this price in Charcoal Gray Barrel.
- wide double layer comfort grip and balanced gripping axis
- retractable and refillable with 0.7mm lead
- earned the Ease-of-Use commendation from the Arthritis Foundation
- Model: 36280
Swarovski · 2 days ago
Swarovski Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
In a sale as dazzling as their gems, save up to half off a variety of Swarovski jewelry, phone cases, and more. Prices start at under $20 after savings. Shop Now at Swarovski
- Shipping starts at $6.95, although shipping is free for orders of $75 or more.
Pottery Barn Kids · 2 wks ago
Mackenzie 10-oz. Glow-in-the-Dark Hot & Cold Container
$11 $14
free shipping
Coupon code "SUMMER" takes $13 off list price. Buy Now at Pottery Barn Kids
- in Lavender Mariposa Butterflies
Pottery Barn Kids · 31 mins ago
Pottery Barn Allover Star Wars Darth Vader Mini Backpack
$10 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SUMMER" to save $29 off list. Buy Now at Pottery Barn Kids
- measures 8.5" x 4.25" x 10.75"
- water-resistant 600-denier polyester
- designed to hold a snack, a change of clothes, and a toy
- reflective piping for safety
- adjustable, padded straps
