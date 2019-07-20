Pottery Barn Teen offers the Pottery Barn Liberty London Edgar's Garden Backpack for $20. Coupon code "BIGDEAL" cuts that to $15. With free shipping, that's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 12.5" x 6.5" x 18"
- adjustable shoulder straps
- large exterior pocket
- 2 exterior pockets
- laptop pocket
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Diamond Star Industrial US via Amazon offers the Tourit Lightweight 35-Liter Hiking Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "TRPACKABLE" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, thats $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1 main compartment, 3 front zippered pockets, and 2 side mesh pockets
- weighs 1.1-lb.
- includes rain cover
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- external side and top pockets
- padded compartment
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in
Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "OD62AM8E" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 pockets and adjustable strap
- fits up to 9.7" tablet
- 100% cotton canvas
- earphone hole
Pottery Barn Teen offers the Pottery Barn Gear-Up Koala Carryall Lunch Bag for $7. Coupon code "BIGDEAL" knocks that to $5.25. With free shipping, that's $24 under list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a name brand lunch box.) Buy Now
- measures 8.75" x 6" x 11.75"
Sign In or Register