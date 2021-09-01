Pottery Barn Labor Day Sale and Clearance: up to 70% off + extra 20% off clearance
Pottery Barn · 53 mins ago
Pottery Barn Labor Day Sale and Clearance
up to 70% off + extra 20% off clearance
free shipping w/ $99+

Shop over 1,500 sale items, and over 300 clearance items. Plus, save an extra 20% off clearance with coupon code "LABORDAY". Shop Now at Pottery Barn

  • Shipping is free for most orders over $99 with code "LABORDAY". Furniture and other large items may incur additional shipping surcharges.
  • Posted by Liz.
  • Why does she love this deal? "This is a rare extra discount from Pottery Barn, and beats our mention of the same sale from last week if you're shopping clearance items."
  • Code "LABORDAY"
  • Published 53 min ago
    Verified 52 min ago
