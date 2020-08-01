New
Pottery Barn Kids · 24 mins ago
$10 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SUMMER" to save $29 off list. Buy Now at Pottery Barn Kids
Features
- measures 8.5" x 4.25" x 10.75"
- water-resistant 600-denier polyester
- designed to hold a snack, a change of clothes, and a toy
- reflective piping for safety
- adjustable, padded straps
New
Eddie Bauer · 1 hr ago
Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20L Daypack
$15 $30
free shipping
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Lt Nordic Blue pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
Features
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
- StormRepel WR finish
Amazon · 6 days ago
Kavu Rope Bag Cotton Shoulder Sling Backpack
$22 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $28 under list price today. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- available in Racoon only at this price.
Features
- cotton canvas
- measures 20" x 11" x 3"
- 2 main compartments
- internal zip pocket
- 2 external pockets
Amazon · 1 day ago
Seehonor 30-Can Insulated Cooler Backpack
$20 $37
free shipping
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "YS8IF7P7" to make this the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey, Black, or Camouflage.
- Sold by Rong Yao Store via Amazon.
Features
- measures 17.7’’ x 7.9’’ x 13"
- leakproof PEVA liner
- heavy duty nylon outer
- padded adjustable shoulders straps
- large main storage compartment, 2 side mesh pockets, 2 large front zipper pocket with mesh divider, zipper pocket on lid, bottle opener, and mesh pocket on the strap
Amazon · 1 mo ago
PUMA Men's Contender Backpack
$16 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available at this price in Black/Gold or Deep Black.
Features
- 12" shoulder drop
- padded contour straps
- water bottle pockets
- laptop sleeve
- internal organizer
- Model: PV1452
New
Pottery Barn Kids · 25 mins ago
Pottery Barn Mackenzie Disney Moana Pencil Case
$3 $11
free shipping
It's a savings of $8 when you apply coupon code "SUMMER." Buy Now at Pottery Barn Kids
Tips
- Personalization is available for an additional $12 charge.
Features
- measures 8" x 3" x 3"
- water-resistant 600-denier polyester exterior
- 50-denier polyester interior lining
- zip closure and side carry handle
Pottery Barn Kids · 2 wks ago
Mackenzie 10-oz. Glow-in-the-Dark Hot & Cold Container
$11 $14
free shipping
Coupon code "SUMMER" takes $13 off list price. Buy Now at Pottery Barn Kids
Tips
- in Lavender Mariposa Butterflies
