Walmart · 29 mins ago
PostureCloud Adjustable Bed Base w/ Dual Massage
from $350
free shipping

All sizes are at least $94 less than the lowest priced comparable bed base sold elsewhere. Shop Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Twin XL for $350.
  • Queen for $425.
  • King for $550.
  • Split King for $782.
Features
  • separate head and foot elevations
  • 3-speed head and foot massagers
  • adjustable leg heights
  • dual USB ports
  • Model: 126101-5020
