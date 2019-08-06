- Create an Account or Login
Office Depot & OfficeMax offers the Post-it Super Sticky Notes 3" x 3" Pad 24-Pack in Rio de Janeiro colors for $14. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $11.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge over $20. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Duck Brand Invisible Tape 10-Pack for $5 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Command Picture Hanging Strips 36-Pack (18 pairs) for $6.19. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's about a buck less than you'd pay for a 32-pack in local stores. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (Most stores charge around $350.) Buy Now
