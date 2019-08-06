New
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
Post-it Sticky Notes 3" x 3" Pad 24-Pack
$11
free shipping

Office Depot & OfficeMax offers the Post-it Super Sticky Notes 3" x 3" Pad 24-Pack in Rio de Janeiro colors for $14. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $11.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge over $20. Buy Now

Tips
  • You'll also receive $1.21 in Rakuten points if purchased today (7/30).
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Supplies Rakuten Post-it
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register