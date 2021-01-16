That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95, although orders of $60 or more bag free shipping.
Homeschooling, working from home, distanced meetings? Snag this great deal on these giant Post-it notes, $105 under list and the best price we could find by $38, and get to teaching or directing or marketing, or hey, maybe you just want to doodle on them! Buy Now at Amazon
- bleed through resistant paper
- save your work via the Post-it app
- 30 sheets per pad
- Model: 559 VAD 4PK
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
You can request either a printed or downloadable calendar for free... after defeating the captcha. (Robots, find a human you're willing to spare in the robot apocalypse to assist you). Shop Now
- Each month focuses on one aspect of EDCare's CAMSA philosophy of Connection, Acceptance, Mindfulness, Sense of Self, and Action.
- Features illustrations from Melissa Web (Mellow Doodles) to encourage you to fight the stigmas associated with eating disorders and other mental health conditions.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Save on 97 options of gaming chairs. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Inbox Zero Rocker E-Sports PC and Racing Game Chair for $119.99 (30% off).
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's the best price we could find by $26. Plus, Rewards members get 10% back in bonus rewards. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Espresso.
- leatherette inlay
- 3 box drawers
- keyboard tray
Shop discounted chairs, desks, and storage. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $149.99 ($100 off).
- Most items ship free; some items require in-store pickup.
