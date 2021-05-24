Possini Euro Design Euro Lavina Ceiling Light for $80
New
Lamps Plus · 9 mins ago
Possini Euro Lavina Ceiling Light
$80 $150
free shipping

It's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Available in Bronze.
Features
  • measures 14-3/4" x 7"
  • requires three maximum 40-watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Possini Euro Design
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register