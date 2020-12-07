New
Lamps Plus · 20 mins ago
Possini Euro Design White Flower 15 3/4" Wide Ceiling Light
$100 $150
free shipping

It's $125 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • measures 15 3/4" W x 12" H, canopy is 5" wide
  • requires one 60-watt standard medium base bulb (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Possini Euro Design
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register