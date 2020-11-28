Save 56% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Warm Bronze.
- 2-in-1 with swing arm and gooseneck lamps
- arm extends up to 24" from the wall
- 3-way on/off switch
- 7.5-foot cord
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- chrome finish frame and canopy
- opal etched glass
- includes twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 44" x 23" x 35"
- canopy measures 5" x 2"
- globes measure 5" each
- hang height of 67" max and 31" min
- uses ten 40W A15 standard base bulbs
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- bronze finish
- metal base, pole, and arm.
- off-white linen uno lamp shade.
We're past Halloween and Thanksgiving, so it's now ethically acceptable to festoon your abode with seasonal string lights, discounted a few days ahead of schedule to Cyber Monday prices. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Twinkle Star 200-LED 66-ft. Christmas Fairy String Lights for $13.99 ($6 off).
Save on 400 furniture lighting and lamps with prices starting at $39. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Safavieh Perri Table Lamps for $119 (low by $32).
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
Take 50% off with coupon code "50HNSN3E". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver.
- Sold by RETINABC via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable aluminum panels
- 6,000k daylight
- 6,000-lumen
- E26 socket
- Model: B07ZWPDJJD-M
Click on "Open Box" in the top right corner to see these deals. You'll save a bundle on pendants, lamps, outdoor lighting, furniture, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Cora 11" Wide Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant for $119.86 ($80 off).
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
It's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 39-1/2" x 16-1/2" x 18"
- holds 5 to 6 gallons of water
- built-in light
- faux stone finish
- indoor or outdoor
