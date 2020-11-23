New
Lamps Plus · 45 mins ago
Possini Euro Design Possini Euro Gable 44" Modern 10-Light Chandelier
$450 $550
free shipping

That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • measures 44" x 23" x 35"
  • canopy measures 5" x 2"
  • globes measure 5" each
  • hang height of 67" max and 31" min
  • uses ten 40W A15 standard base bulbs
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Possini Euro Design
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register