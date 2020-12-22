That's a savings of $40. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in 22W LED
- measures 24" x 4.75"
- up to 30,000 LED lifespan
- installs vertically or horizontally
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
Save 38% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 214 2-ply sheets per roll
- Linen scented tubes
- four 12-packs
- Model: 79373
Save on faucets, showerheads, and more, with prices starting at around $42 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Moen Engage Magnetix 6-Function 5.5" Handheld Showerhead for $42.39 (low by $9).
Save $2 over the next best price we found for this quantity. Buy Now at Amazon
Click on "Open Box" in the top right corner to see these deals. You'll save a bundle on pendants, lamps, outdoor lighting, furniture, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Cora 11" Wide Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant for $119.86 ($80 off).
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
That's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 39-1/2" x 16-1/2" x 18"
- holds 5 to 6 gallons of water
- built-in light
- faux stone finish
- indoor or outdoor
Save on a wide variety of styles and price points. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
It's $125 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 15 3/4" W x 12" H, canopy is 5" wide
- requires one 60-watt standard medium base bulb (not included)
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
- install on the wall or ceiling
That's a savings of $90 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Bronze.
- two pull chains
- off-white fabric drum shade
- 7-foot power cord
- 62.5" tall
- Model: 32X78
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Warm Bronze.
- 2-in-1 with swing arm and gooseneck
- lamp arm extends up to 24" from the wall
- 3-way on/off switch
- 7.5-foot cord
- Model: 5J294
Sign In or Register