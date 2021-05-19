Possini Euro Design Euro 23.5" Multi Light LED Pendant for $300
Possini Euro Design Euro 23.5" Multi Light LED Pendant
$300 $500
Features
  • measures 23-1/2" x 58" with 6" wide canopy
  • maximum hang height of 58"
  • includes nineteen 1.5-watt G4 LED bulbs
  • Expires 5/23/2021
