Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Possini Euro Design 15-Sphere Ceiling Light
$250 $350
free shipping

Lamps Plus offers the Possini Euro Design Glass Sphere 15-Light Ceiling Light for $249.95 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our September mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • includes fifteen 25 watt G9 base halogen bulbs
  • measures 30 1/2" x 16 1/4"
Details
  • Expires 7/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
