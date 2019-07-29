Lamps Plus offers the Possini Euro Design Glass Sphere 15-Light Ceiling Light for $249.95 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our September mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes fifteen 25 watt G9 base halogen bulbs
- measures 30 1/2" x 16 1/4"
-
Expires 7/29/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Lamps Plus offers the Possini Euro Nayla Steel Floor Lamp in Bronze or Brass for $89.95 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- uses two 75 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included)
- 7-feet of clear silver cord and plug
- stands 62.5" tall
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the GRG 80-watt LED Garage Light in 80W Standard Version for $62.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE10" to cut that to $31.79. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- each wing can adjust by 90°
- E26/E27 medium base
- 8,000-lumens
Best Choice Products takes an extra 40% off select lighting via coupon code "LIGHT40". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.99. Buy Now
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Lamps Plus takes up to 50% off sale items for its Summer Sale. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Sign In or Register