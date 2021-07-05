Positive Grid Spark Smart Guitar Amp w/ Carrying Bag for $259
Positive Grid · 23 mins ago
Positive Grid Spark Smart Guitar Amp w/ Carrying Bag
$259 $299
free shipping

Positive Grid offers its Positive Grid Spark Smart Guitar Amp for $299. Coupon code "STENOFF" cuts $40 off, dropping it to $259. Plus, you'll get a free carrying bag. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Positive Grid

Features
  • the Spark amp and app work together to learn your style and feel and then generate bass and drums to accompany you
  • 10,000 tones
  • auto chords
  • voice commands
  • can be used as a USB audio interface on your computer
Details
  • Code "STENOFF"
