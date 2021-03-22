New
Positive Grid · 1 hr ago
$269 $299
free shipping
Save $30 off list price. Plus, you'll get a free Spark Traveler Gig Bag (a $60 value). That's a total savings of $90. Buy Now at Positive Grid
Features
- over 10,000 tones for electric and acoustic guitar + bass
- practice accompaniment, voice command, and auto chord display via the Smart Jam app
- functions as a USB audio interface for recording
- 40W power
Details
-
-
eBay · 13 hrs ago
Musician's Friend Deals at eBay
up to 59% off
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
Best Choice Products · 3 days ago
Beginner's Musical Instruments at Best Choice Products
Extra 10% off
free shipping
Coupon code "0B12TDEE6MHN" takes an extra 10% off beginner keyboards, guitars, and drums. Shop Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Pictured is the All-Inclusive Semi-Hollow Body Electric Guitar Set for $148.50 after coupon ($151 off).
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
eMedia Musical Instruments & Theory at Woot!
from $38
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop a variety of musical instruments and software for kids' and beginners. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the eMedia EG04161 Essential Guitar Pack for $79.99 (low by $10).
Adorama · 2 wks ago
D'Angelico Premier Gramercy Single Cutaway Grand Auditorium Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$349 $600
free shipping
Save $251 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
Features
- mahogany back & sides
- solid sitka spruce top
- ovangkol fingerboard
- bone nut & saddle
- D'Angelico onboard preamp/tuner
- Model: DAPCSG200DCBAP
