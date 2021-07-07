Positive Grid Spark 40W Guitar Amplifier for $259
Positive Grid · 1 hr ago
Positive Grid Spark 40W Guitar Amplifier w/ Travel Bag
$259 $269
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "STENOFF", that's $100 off the combined list price for the amp and bag (and $56 less than you'd pay for the combo via their Amazon store). Buy Now at Positive Grid

Features
  • use in combination with the Spark app to generate virtual bass and drums to accompany you, generate guitar chords for millions of songs in real-time as you play along, and loop or slow down difficult sections to help you master them
  • over 10,000 BIAS FX guitar and bass tones
  • USB-out recording
  • modulation, delay, and reverb controls
  • built-in tuner
  • Code "STENOFF"
  • Published 1 hr ago
