Positive Grid Spark 40W Guitar Amplifier for $259

Positive Grid · 1 hr ago
$259 $269
free shipping
Thanks to coupon code "STENOFF", that's $100 off the combined list price for the amp and bag (and $56 less than you'd pay for the combo via their Amazon store). Buy Now at Positive Grid
Features
- use in combination with the Spark app to generate virtual bass and drums to accompany you, generate guitar chords for millions of songs in real-time as you play along, and loop or slow down difficult sections to help you master them
- over 10,000 BIAS FX guitar and bass tones
- USB-out recording
- modulation, delay, and reverb controls
- built-in tuner
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fender Blues Deluxe Harmonica
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
While other sellers match this price, they charge around $5 to $6 for shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several keys
eBay · 5 days ago
Musical Instruments & Gear at Sweetwater via eBay
up to 73% off
free shipping
Save on guitars, speakers, cables, drum accessories, effects pedals, and more. While the sale states up to 55% off, we found a few higher discounts. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Tech 21 Boost Comp Pedal for $73.99 (low by $26).
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$650 $750
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for any color by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
Features
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
eBay · 1 wk ago
Yamaha Pacifica Electric Guitar
$200 $294
free shipping
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
Features
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
