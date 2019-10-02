New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Porter-Cable Cordless Impact Wrench
$82 $96
free shipping

That's $2 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
Features
  • 330 ft.-lbs. of torque
  • 1,650 rpm
  • LED light
  • battery not included
  • Model: PCC740B
  • Code "HOME15"
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten Porter-Cable
