Lowe's · 54 mins ago
Porter-Cable 20V 8-Tool Combo Kit
$279 $449
pickup at Lowe's

It's $96 cheaper than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Truck delivery is the only available shipping option, which adds $75 to your order, so choose in-store pickup.
Features
  • reciprocating and circular saws
  • drill/driver
  • impact driver
  • sander
  • jigsaw
  • oscillating tool
  • light
  • Model: PCCK6118
